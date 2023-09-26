Ogun State Government has announced a low key Independence Day Celebration and appealed to residents to comply with this directive.

This was made known through a press statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

He said the decision was based on the directive of the Federal Government that this year’s Independence Day Celebration should be low-key, and in compliance to that, Ogun State Government has cancelled all arrangements in respect of the anniversary on October 1st, 2023.

Advertisement

He added that the decision of the federal government was to reflect the mood of the nation.

He enjoins residents to spend the time solemnly praying for the country.

He also stated that the Government believes that the supplications of the people at this crucial time will be answered by God.

Advertisement

He called for understanding and cooperation of all and sundry as the state observes a low-key independence anniversary this year.

END