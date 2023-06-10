App-based Transport Workers in Nigeria have threatened to convert passengers offline as they demand a 50 per cent reduction in commission fee.

They also seek increase in fare by 200 per cent to enable then break even in their day to day transactions.

The outgoing week has been challenging both for app-based transporters and passengers desirous to move from one point to another.

The one week strike embarked upon by the app based transporters was worsened by the hike in the price of petrol.

Due to scarcity of cars, passengers paid over 300 per cent rise in fares in the course of the week.

The app-based transporters parade a list of demands they say must be met.

On their request list are:

1. Recognition of the Amalgamated Union of App-based Transport Workers of Nigeria, AUATWON

2. Collective Bargaining with the union on a periodic basis.

3. Commission fee reduced by 50 percent

4. Price increase by 200 % and

5. No to unlawful deactivation of drivers

At a news conference to mark the end of the one week warning strike, the Union speaks on other demands

It is giving the companies up to Monday to act on their demands or its members will convert passengers offline

The Union says better treatment is expected from APP companies whose practices have continued to harm workers and operators who impose sanctions on workers through deactivations and dismissal