The first one week of President Bola Tinubu in office was a good indication of how vibrant foreign relation will be under his watch

He hosted delegates from the Republic of China who pledged increased economic Cooperation with Nigeria.

Many countries through their Embassies in Nigeria also indicated interest in better bilateral relations with Nigeria.

The inaugural speech of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a green light for many countries and investors wishing to do business in Nigeria

Since his assumption of Office about a week ago, indications have also suggested he is indeed ready to ensure economic prosperity of Nigeria

There is no doubt Nigeria is in need of an economic turnaround and this requires not just internal efforts but also wide consultations and fruitful bilateral relations

The President is advised to reconstitute the Foreign Relations Advisory Council if he wants to achieve good bilateral Diplomacy

The visit of the Chinese delegation to President Tinubu, is also considered a good omen for Nigeria as such relations can bring needed prosperity

China’s achievement in economic prosperity is enough reason for Nigeria to have deeper relations as China has been able to bring its 1.4billion population out of poverty.