Experts in the field of Diplomacy want the incoming administration to consider policy formulation that would enhance Nigeria’s image and impact the lives of Nigerian citizens at home and in Diaspora.

Africa has always been the centre piece of Nigeria’s foreign policy

Since Nigeria attained its independence in 1960, its focus has been on the liberation and entrenchment of democracy in other African countries especially the Southern Africa

The positive strides these brought about earned Nigeria the toga, giant of Africa, not just because of its population size but the weight it wields in the international arena

But the changing domestic situation has taken the shine out of the laudable heights Nigeria had once risen to and how it was considered in the global community.

A lecturer at the University of Abuja, Dr Monday Ekpe, believes the incoming administration of President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu must as a matter of urgency, build up the country’s internal capacity as that is what will revive Nigeria’s dwindling recognition in the global community.

Ambassador Odey on the other hand, says a recognition of the dynamic international arena and shuttle Diplomacy is important

There is no over emphasising the important role Nigeria plays in Africa, and it must take its position as a world order especially with the abundant human and capital resources the continent is blessed with

Nigeria only needs to wake up and take the lead in helping Africa achieve this, a whole lot of this rests on the leadership of Nigeria, the policies it churns out, and the implementation of such policies.

