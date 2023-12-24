The Nigerian government needs to prioritize legal and policy reforms for sustained economic growth.

This call was stressed at the Annual Law Dinner of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lagos branch.

Speaking on the theme: “Favourable Investment and Business Environment Through Legal Policy & Reforms”, the guest speaker outlined the prevailing challenges within the investment and business climate such as high-interest rates, security concerns, energy costs and infrastructure deficits.

Concerns were also made on Nigeria’s legal system such as prolonged dispute resolution and manual court processes.

Adekunle Sonola recommends a thorough review of laws governing business ownership; streamlined taxation processes, and improved immigration procedures.