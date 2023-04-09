The land use act must cease to apply to states as legal experts maintain it should only be applicable to the FCT. This was revealed at a public lecture in honor of a former federal commissioner and legal luminary, Femi Okunnu.

The event was organised by Legal Torchbearers and Torch Voal Ltd to celebrate the 90 year old senior advocate of Nigeria and recipient of the national honor of commander of the niger, Femi okunnu, for his vast contributions to the legal profession, Lagos State AND NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT.

THE discussions centered on the CONTROVERSIAL STATUS OF land administration in Nigeria under the land use act 1948 . The notable speakers bared their minds on lessons learnt from the inadequacies of the 45 year old law.

Other areas faulted by The experts include the drafting of the act, the issuance of two certificates of occupancy, at the federal and state levels, and multiplication of land registries which they want addressed. A call was also made for a national integrated electronic platform or registry on which land information can be accessed.

LAGOS-IBADAN EXPRESSWAY TO BE COMPLETED APRIL ENDING – FASHOLA

From the 30th of this month, residents and business owners along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway will enjoy some respite as the Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola assures the problematic phase of the project will be delivered on schedule.

The Minister gave the assurance while inspecting the road project on Saturday.

Once again, a federal delegation led by the Minister of works and housing Babatunde Raji Fashola is on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to assess and determine what can be done to reduce the impact of gridlock on motorists and commuters in Lagos and Ogun states. The last two weeks have been difficult for most commuters plying the route. The minister was accompanied by the federal controller of works in Lagos, the special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederick Oladeinde.

The minister explains that the contractors are working on the last stretch of six kilometres which is the most difficult aspect out of the entire 44 kilometres of section one of the highway which spans from Ojota in Lagos to Sagamu Interchange.

He also highlighted some of the challenges observed by construction workers on the Lagos-ibadan expressway.

With the influx of vehicles in and out of Lagos state, the Minister is warning that a time is coming when the Federal Government will require motorists to adhere to the rules of the highway.