Celebrations have started at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, as president elect Bola ahmed Tinubu’s Supporters have taken Over The FCT.

The Pre-inauguration countdown hangout is mainly to celebrate ahead of the main inauguration.

Abuja the nation’s capital has become a beehive of activities ahead of the presidential inauguration.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was declared winner of the keenly contested February 25th presidential election, is expected to take over from outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari after his inauguration on Monday.

Alot of people have relocated to Abuja for a celebration countdown, resulting in a skyrocketing of transportation and hotel prices.

Here at the unity fountain, supporters of Bola Ahmed Tinubu have had a daily countdown hangout in celebration of his Victory.

The Agric commodities association is optimistic of the agricultural policies of the incoming administration.

Another group from the South-east region, Igbo kwenu for Tinubu-Shettima, is also celebrating the inauguration

It says the misconception of people from the South-east will be addressed when Bola Ahmed Tinubu is eventually sworn in.

Already, security forces have stepped up their presence in the nation’s capital, as people continue to troop in for the inauguration event.

