E-hailing drivers in Abuja has expressed concerns over the rate of threat and harassment face by drivers from their passengers on regular basis.

They want Federal Government to act fast and tackle the menace before it’s too late.

In recent times, E-hailing drivers have increasingly fall victims to attacks by criminal gangs who mainly come as passengers.

These risks sometimes lead to loss of life , and leave many with permanent injuries.

To find out about the necessary precautions one need to take when getting into E-hailing taxi , I ordered a ride from one of E-hailing app companies .

I waited few minutes for my ride to come, I got in front just to have a chat with the driver.

I later spoke to him to find out about his experiences as an E-hailing driver in the FCT.

He told TVC News that he has been on on the job for five years now and has constantly face security threats from both genders.

His concerns are that most E-hailing companies are not taking adequate steps to ensure their safety

He urge the E-hailing companies to review their policies so it can be of benefit to both drivers , passengers, and companies.

In the quest to find out more on what E-hailing companies are doing to solve this problem, TVC News spoke to Founder of an E-hailing Company , Yakubu Mohammed, who shed light on how his company will help solve security problems .