The People’s Democratic Party House of Representatives Candidate for Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency in Zamfara state, Suleiman Gummi has been declared winner of the National Assembly Supplementary election.

Suleiman Gummi a serving Federal lawmaker polled 35, 664 votes to defeat his closet rival of the All Progressive Congress, APC Ahmad Usman who polled 35,058

Gummi was declared winner by the Collation officer for Gummi /Bukkuyum Federal Constituency, Lawal Sa’ad

Advertisement

“Having scored the highest number of votes and satisfied the requirements of the law, Suleiman Gummi of the People’s Democratic Party,PDP is declared winner of the election and Returned elected” Dr. Lawal Announced.

Zamfara Central Senatorial Zone, Gummi/Bukkuyum and Gusau/ Tsafe Federal Constituencies election were declared Inconclusive by INEC during the Febuary 25th National Assembly elections due to irregularities such as over voting, electoral Violence among others

The supplementary election was conducted in Ninety polling units, forty registration areas in six Local Government areas of Zamfara State

Advertisement

Local government Councils affected are Maru, Bungudu, Gummi, Bukkuyum, Tsafe and Gusau

Suleiman Gummi will be representing Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency at the green chamber for the second time.

He was first elected a federal lawmaker in 2019.

Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency is located in Zamfara West Senatorial Zone.