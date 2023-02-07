John Ekundayo, Author and Cleric has urged Nigerians to back the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 Presidential Election.

Mr Ekundayo said the current situation that Nigeria faces requires a leader who can build bridges, assemble the best brains to move the nation forward and one who listens to not just Minister or his aides but the Nigerian masses.

Mr Ekundayo who is the author of the book Tinubu : Trajectory to the Throne said his decision to write about the All Progressives Congress’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was one borne out of his years as a researcher writing for his PHD Thesis in Malaysia.

He added that he discovered that only very few literature exists about African Leaders.

He disclosed that though there are a handful of Local Books on Leaders especially in their Countries but said this is not sufficient since most researchers of today now go online for resource materials on African Leaders or any Other topic.

He said his decision is not about the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu alone but to present information to the world about African Leaders and make it available to researchers who have all gone Digital in their quest for information about Leadership in Africa.

He disclosed that his PHD Thesis and research were based on the Leadership style of former Lagos State Governor and the current Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola’s Leadership style.

He said the literature on Leaders from Asia, Europe and the Middle East is widely available online and that he hopes that this will be a step in the right Direction.

He said his book on the All Progressives Congress’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is available as an E-Book, on Paperback, Hard Cover and Online for easy access for all.

He said this will aid people who are involved in Research and Other Academic Ventures on Leadership in Africa.

He said his book is about the Person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not just him but about his leadership Philosophy, style and acumen.

He described Tinubu as the current Stormy Petrel of Nigerian Politics adding that the Book traces his antecedents from his time as a Senator, NADECO Activist, Governor and his current sojourn towards the Presidency.

He said the former Lagos State Governor is a very Strategic Leader whose style and vision is what is required by Nigeria at this point.

According to him, many would have been left wondering why he has chosen Abeokuta as the place for his two most famous outbursts, the Emilokan Speech and the Campaign Speech where he railed against Saboteurs who he alleged were hoarding Fuel and the New Naira Notes creating an unnecessary Crisis situation across the Country, he said that is a sign of his sense of Leadership.

He added that he knows who the enemies of the nation are and has the proper way of dealing with their antics.

He said the book will also show the various facets to his Leadership not only in Nigeria but across the African Continent and beyond.

He said the most unique thing about him is his ability to foresee events even before they start happening alluding to the Yoruba notion of bravery aligned with common sense.

He also spoke on his involvement with the NADECO agitation for a return o democracy and his ability to continue to evolve and change to accommodate the various tendencies across Nigeria.

He described him as someone who has the ability to harness resources, talents and material to achieve the aim of sustained National; Development that will not leave anyone behind.

