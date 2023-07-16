A young Nigerian author, MUNACHI MBONU wants to demystify the norm regarding mental health as she has launched her fourth book entitled, Pearl.

Also, the young author has unveiled her online book club house to breath new life into Nigeria’s book-reading culture by fostering engaging conversations among thought leaders, influencers, and the public.

The Reading culture in Nigeria is said to be on the decline.

This owes much to reasons such as a lack of access to books, inadequate educational resources and a preference for other forms of entertainment.

Here, a young author, MUNACHI MBONU, is leveraging technology as she aims to rekindle the joy and importance of reading among Nigerians and Africans of all ages.

She’s doing this by unveiling a book clubhouse which will have the resources online for all to access.

In addition to the clubhouse, Munachi Mbonu unveiled her latest book, PEARL, a literary masterpiece that delves into themes of identity, self-discovery, mental health, and resilience

MUNACHI is a talented young Nigerian fiction writer with an unwavering passion for crafting captivating African stories infused with indigenous content.

At the tender age of 10, Munachi embarked on her literary odyssey, publishing her first two books: ‘Concealed’ and ‘Chidubem: The Child of Destiny,’ in 2017.