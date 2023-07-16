Criminals involved in oil theft, Sea Piracy, and other nefarious activities on Nigeria’s waterways have been warned to desist or face the penalty.

This was made known by the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH, Commodore Olushina Ojebode, as he oversaw the destruction of two boats used for sea robbery and illegal bunkering activities in Bayelsa State.

This would be the maiden press briefing of the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH, Commodore Olushina Ojebode since assuming office on the 14th of April just a few weeks after the general elections.

The achievements of the past few months have been enormous as the commander recounts some major fits recorded with the collaboration of the Joint task force “ Operation Delta Safe” in recent operations.

The Commander leads the team to the Ministry of Transportation Jetty where some of the mentioned weapons recovered are displayed.

A boat trip to the Fangbe River follows next as 2 seized local boats used for oil bunkering and sea piracy are set ablaze and destroyed.

The Navy assures Nigerians of security within the country’s maritime domain and reaffirms their assistance in ridding the creeks of oil thieves in the Niger Delta region.