The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the whereabouts of the $12 million worth of crude oil in the recently burnt MT TURA II Vessel.

The vessel was set ablaze by security operatives in the presence of officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and the Delta State Government last week in Asaba.

On the 11th of July, operatives of the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, intercepted a vessel allegedly conveying stolen 150 metric tonnes of crude oil in the Escravos area of Delta State to Cameroon.

The vessel with crude oil worth about $12 million was intercepted at an offshore location with the Captain and crew members onboard was later set ablaze by a military helicopter.

Those behind the action say it was to serve as a deterrent to would-be oil thieves but not many Nigerians agreed with the proposition.

Advertisement

Delta State lawmaker, Thomas Ereyitomi, brings the matter before the parliament.

His motion speaks to the need to discourage the destruction of vessels laden with stolen crude oil as a means of curbing environmental pollution in the Niger Delta.

He recalled that in October 2022, a vessel named MT DEIMA with 1500 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil, was arrested and set ablaze in the Warri Escravos river.

He therefore called for a detailed investigation into a repeat of the incident less than one year after.

Contributions from other members came in handy and the House resolved to probe the whereabout of the 12 million US Dollars worth of stolen crude oil.