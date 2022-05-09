ASUU strike: University Students continue protest, block entrance to Airport gate in Benin

Students of various institutions in Edo state who started their protest last week to call for an end to the persistent closure of their Universities have continued on Monday blocking entrance to the airport and the ever busy Airport road.

This development which has resulted to a major gridlock on that axis is in fulfilment of their resolve to remain on the streets till their demands are met by the appropriate authorities to enable them return to classes.

The protesting students maintained that the twelve weeks extension of the ongoing strike by Academic Staff Union Of Universities is unacceptable to them.