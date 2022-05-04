Students Protest ASUU Strike in Benin, call for resumption of Universities

Students of various higher institutions and youths on Wednesday, gathered in their number to protest in Benin City against persistent school closures following the strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The students who gathered at the popular ring road in Benin City with various inscriptions on their placards called for an end to the ASUU strike.

They threatened to continue to occupy the streets until the strike action is called off to enable them return to school. Lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universitieas have been on strike Since February to press home their demands for the implementation of the agreement between the Union and the Federal Government in 2009.

The agreement according to the Union will help in changing the face of University Education for the Better a view shared by most observers but the Federal Government says it has implemented the issues contained in the agreement.

The Government adds that the Union has been playing to the gallery over a settled issue.

The Government has also decided to stop the payment of salaries to the striking workers.

Other Unions within the Universities System have however also threatened to join the action unless the government relents and implement the agreement.

The Srike action is slated to end on the 9th of May but it remains uncertain if this will be the case following mixed signals from the Union and Government.

Many interet groups, stakeholders and the Nigerian Labour Congress have however been working together to ensure the return of Students to Universities and the protest in Edo is the latest in the series by students to ensure the expected resumption is not aborted.