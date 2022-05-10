UNILORIN students protest prolonged ASUU strike

Students of the University of Ilorin have also staged a protest calling on the federal government to yield to the demands of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The protest was held in front of the university gate without hindering vehicular movement.

Armed with placards, the students are particularly unhappy that the federal government has allowed to strike to continue unabated.

They said they are tired of sitting at home and called on the government and ASUU to come to an amicable resolution in the interest of the nation.

The student threatened to shot down the county should the federal government and ASUU refuse to resolve the issue by next week