Veteran actor Oga Bello in tears as children gift him SUV

Veteran actor, director and producer, Adebayo Salami popularly known as Oga Bello on Monday betrayed emotions as his children gifted him SUV on 70th birthday.

His actor son, Femi Adebayo, shared the moment on his Instagram page, where his father was flanked by family and friends during the gift presentation.

In the caption, Femi noted that his father never cried but couldn’t hold his emotions as he received the gift.

Femi wrote;

”I’ve always known my Dad to be a disciplinarian … My Daddy never cries but today, he couldn’t hold the emotions… I couldn’t also hold mine honestly. I’m so grateful to Almighty God that Daddy could see this day and he made it possible for us to deliver this gift.

