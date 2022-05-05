ASUU Strike: University students protest for second day in Benin-City

The only way to end the incessant strike by various unions in the Nigeria universities is for federal government to prioritize the education sector.

This was according to the Protesting Students of various tertiary institutions in Edo state.

at the day two of the protests against the ongoing industrial action by the Academic staff Union of universities ASUU.

These students who blocked major roads in protest for several hours , displayed their cooking and football dexterity on the road as well as received lectures.

They called on the federal government to consider the plight of students by urgently meeting the demand of the Union to enable them return to school.