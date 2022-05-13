AAU students block link road over prolonged ASUU strike

Students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba- Akoko, Ondo state have protested against the prolonged strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The students blocked the popular Akungba link road, thereby preventing vehicular movement.

For several hours, many travellers were hooked in the traffic snarl caused by the protest.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the aggrieved students said they were tired of staying at home.

The students lamented the inability of the federal government to accede to the demands of the striking lecturers.

The students said the government has shown that it is insensitive to the plights of the Nigerian students.