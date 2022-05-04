Covid-19: China shuts dozens of subway stations in Beijing as measures tighten

Authorities in Beijing, China’s capital, have closed about 40 subway stations due to Covid-19 concerns, despite only recording about 50 daily infections.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, China has been dealing with its worst coronavirus outbreak, with the majority of cases discovered in the country’s commercial capital of Shanghai.

Beijing reported 51 local infections on Wednesday, five of which were asymptomatic.

Shanghai reported approximately 5,000 cases after relaxing some restrictions.

However, new security measures have been implemented to restrict movement in the Chinese capital, with some residential compounds being locked down after infections were reported.

Tourist attractions also tightened rules for the busy May holiday this week, and dining at restaurants was prohibited, according to reports. People in Beijing have begun stockpiling essentials, fearful that they will be ordered to stay at home.

According to the city’s subway operator, about 40 subway stations were closed on Wednesday, accounting for about 12% of the network.

On Tuesday, another round of mass testing began in Chaoyang district, a densely populated district in the capital. The initiative will come to an end on Thursday.

The central city of Zhengzhou has also tightened Covid-19 restrictions, with residents in the city center being ordered to stay at home.

Authorities in Shanghai have struggled to deliver fresh vegetables and other necessities to people who have been placed under lockdown, and some patients have reported difficulty accessing non-Covid medical care.

City officials have been chastised for their response to the increase in cases.

Hundreds of people have died in Shanghai as a result of Covid-19, many of whom were elderly people who had not been immunized.