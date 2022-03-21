Covid-19: China shuts Disney resort in Shanghai amid surge in cases

China shut down the Disneyland amusement park in Shanghai on Monday due to a record number of coronavirus cases in the city.

According to government data, Shanghai had 24 symptomatic new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases and 734 asymptomatic infections on Sunday.

Shanghai’s local asymptomatic infections have climbed for the fourth day in a row.

Shanghai has suspended bus services into the city and requires visitors to produce a negative coronavirus test report. Rather than imposing a shutdown, the city has urged its residents to remain at home.

The city has also closed schools and is testing for the coronavirus sickness in large numbers.

Since the pandemic began in late 2019, China is facing its greatest coronavirus outbreak. The Omicron form of Covid-19, which was originally discovered in November of last year, is to blame for the increase in instances. China confirmed two Covid-19 deaths on March 19, the first cases of the disease in the country since January 2021.

China recorded 2,027 new cases on the mainland on Sunday, up from 1,737 the day before. In Jilin province, where two people died on March 19, 1,542 illnesses were confirmed on Sunday.

As a result of the increase in cases, China will close Jilin city for three days starting Monday night, according to offcials. The city, which is the province’s second largest, has a population of roughly 4.5 million people, or 45 lakh.

Only medical personnel and other frontline workers will be authorized to leave their houses, according to new rules enacted on March 19.