Covid-19: China imposes lockdown on city of 9 million amid omicron cases

China has placed a 9-million-strong city under lockdown as a result of Omicron COVID-19 cases.

The city of Changchun has been closed after only two cases were identified in the area on Friday, while 98 cases were discovered in the Jilin province, where the city is located.

China has maintained its zero COVID-19 policy, shutting down areas where COVID-19 cases are discovered. Other countries who have embraced a strategy of “living with COVID-19” have taken a different approach.

Only one family member is allowed to leave the house every two days for basic things due to the Changchun lockdown.

Businesses that are no longer necessary have been shut down, and citizens are being subjected to mass testing.

According to reports, Yucheng, a town of 500,000 people in another section of China, has also been placed under lockdown.

China says there were 397 domestically transmitted cases in the country as of Friday.