Court refuses Emiefele motion to restrain INEC, AGF

The Federal high court Abuja, has refused the motion filed by governor of Central Bank Godwin Emiefele to restrain INEC and AGF from interfering with his 2023 presidential election ambition.

The governor through his counsel Mike Ozekhome had told the court that he can contest for the position of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without vacating his position as the CBN Governor.

Section 84 ((12) of the Electoral Act as amended, 2022 does not affect him, being a public servant and not a political appointee.

Arguing an exparte motion filed due to the urgency of the matter, his counsel noted that Mr Emiefele is in dilemma not knowing what step to take.

He prayed an order of the court directing the defendants to maintain status, pending the determination of the suit.

In a short ruling Justice Ahmed Mohammed ordered that the processes should be served on the defendants and they should appear before him on 9th May to show cause while an order maintain status quo should not be granted.

A coalition of Interest Groups had on Friday 6th of May obtained the Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms for the Presidential Primaries of the All Progressives Congress.

The Primaries of the ruling party will hold between the 29th and 30th of May in Abuja.

Many prominent Nigerians and lawyers including the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, have called for the sack and resignation of Mr Godwin Emefiele since the story of the purchae of the forms broke on Friday afternoon.