Veteran actor, producer, director, Oga Bello is 70

Popular actor, Alhaji Adebayo Salami, popularly known with his stage name “Oga Bello” is now 70.

The veteran actor, producer and director have been active since 1964 when he started with the Young Concert Party, which transformed into Ojo Ladipo Theatre and later Awada Kerikeri, where he took up the leadership role after the demise of Ọjọ́ Ladipo aka Baba Mero in 1978.

A thoroughbred of the industry, Oga Bello has withered the storm from traveling theatres, TV drama series, home videos and Nollywood as a prolific actor, writer and producer. His first movie, Ogun Ajaye, was produced in 1985 from the stable of Awada Kerikeri.