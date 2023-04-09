Justice is on the way to the family of a trader by name “Ibuchim Ofizie”, who was killed by a stray bullet inside his shop at the Ahmadu Bello commercial center in Jos, the state capital.

The swift response by the Plateau State Police command has been commended by residents, as it helped to avert fellow traders and angry eyewitnesses resorting to jungle justice.

The killing of a 17-year-old trader in Jos, the Plateau State capital, by a stray police bullet has had traders at the Ahmadu Bello commercial centre all up in arms.

The police personnel were on patrol and trying to arrest a commercial motorcycle rider illegally operating in the area and were shooting sporadically

One of the stray bullets met the deceased right inside his shop, killing him on the spot.

The situation almost turned violent as his colleagues reacted angrily, but for the swift intervention of the Commissioner of Police in the state who helped calm the situation.

Five of the officers on duty at the scene of the event have been arrested, and an investigation is in progress.

The police command in the state assures that it will make sure justice is served to anyone found guilty.

They also make a commitment to making the public aware of all the developments in the matter until its conclusion.

Suspected herders kill 34 in Benue

34 people, who were taking refuge at a primary school at Mgban in Nyiev council ward in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, have been killed by suspected herders.

The incident happened between 9 and 10 pm Friday night.

This is coming barely two days after the gruesome killing of 46 people at Umogidi in Otukpo local council.

The sounds of crying mothers, sisters, daughters welcome the state Governor to Mgban in Nyiev council ward in Guma Local Council.

Community leaders and residents narrate what occurred

The victims were nott only killed by the attackers but also by a stampede.

Victims were also seen receiving treatment at the Benue State teaching hospital.

The Chief Medical Doctor of the hospital give details of patients under his care.

Governor Samuel Ortom seizes the moment to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to match words with action by deploying more troops

He also warns against politizing issues relating to herders killings.

In another attack on Monday, 47 people were killed in Ikobi community of Apa Council, including the traditional ruler.

Another 51 people were killed in Umogidi community of Otukpo LGA on Wednesday

So far, over 134 people jave been killed in the last five days in Otukpo, Apa and Guma local government areas (LGAs).