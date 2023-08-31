The Ondo State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has ordered the 18 Local government chairmen and councillors across the state to vacate office with immediate effect.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Office of the Acting Governor, Mr Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson.

According to the statement, the constitutional tenure of the elected Chairmen and Councillors of Local Governments in Ondo State ends today, August 30, 2023.

The statement added that the Chairmen and Councillors would vacate their respective offices accordingly and hand over the administration of the Local Governments.

The State Government appreciated the outgoing Chairmen and Councillors for their meritorious services to the people of Ondo State, while also wishing them the best in their future endeavours.