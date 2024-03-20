The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has commenced payment of compensation to those whose landed property were acquired for the construction of the new Overhead Bridge in Ado Ekiti metropolis.

Governor Oyebanji assured that all legitimate land and property owners that will be affected by demolition exercise for the construction of the flyover that stretches between Okeyinmi, Ijigbo and Ajilosun junction, will all be compensated expeditiously, saying nobody will be sidelined in the exercise.

He stated this while presenting cheques to landlords and business owners, whose property were acquired for the construction of Okeyinmi-Ijigbo-Ajilosun flyover in the state capital.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, added that his government had spelt out modalities that would remove bottlenecks and ensure speedy payment of compensation to those whose property were acquired in public interest.

Reeling out the significance of the project, Mr. Oyebanji stated that part of the kernel objective and focus of his administration, was to make Ado Ekiti metropolis an epicentre of flagship infrastructures that would buoy businesses, attract investors and make it befitting of its status as a capital city.

The governor added that the project would decongest Ado Ekiti of traffic snarl being envisaged within the the business district area in the future and ease the means of doing businesses in the metropolis.

“One of the driving objectives of this administration is to make Ado-Ekiti among the comity of the States’ Capitals in Nigeria a smarter city with well-built infrastructure that will improve the socio-economic development of the State.

“Hence, the construction of the flyover is part of the commitment of my administration to provide solid infrastructure to ease means of doing business in the State Capital.

“The flyover, if completed will go a long way to decongest traffic and enhance effective traffic management and orderliness within Ado-Ekiti metropolis”, he said.

“It is my desire that all these projects will be delivered within stipulated time and not abandon for any unknown reasons and at the same time complete all uncompleted projects of the past administrations in the state.

“I want to assure you that the State Government will pay all the affected persons whose properties were acquired by the State Government for construction of the flyover as enumerated by the Bureau of Land Services”.

Oyebanji said the State Government will ensure fairness and justice in the payment of the compensation to all the affected persons.

In his submission, the Special Adviser on Land Matters, Mr. Akintobi Olusanmi, who described the project as part of the efforts to propel Ekiti’s Infrastructures and industrial development, revealed that it will be accorded priority and completed in record time to be able to serve the purpose.

Mr. Olusanmi revealed that all the affected land and property owners captured by government, had been instructed to produce their National Identification Number (NIN) and photographs for them to be qualified for the exercise.

He said the prioritisation and expeditious payment of compensation besides being undertaken in line with the stipulation of the Land Use Act 1978, that it further buttressed how passionate Oyebanji was to make lives easier and abundant for the citizens.