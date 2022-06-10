FG’s conclusion on ISWAP responsibility for Owo attack too hasty-Akeredolu

Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has stated that the Federal Government’s designation of ISWAP as the terrorist group responsible for the June 5, 2022 Owo terror attack was too hasty.

Governor Akeredolu noted that he took the conclusion with a pinch of salt, adding that ISWAP are known to take responsibility for their attacks.

The Governor said this on Friday a zoom interaction with a Swiss-based Christian human rights Organisation, Christian Solidarity International (CSI).

He said: “The statement is too hasty. I take their conclusion with a pinch of salt. ISWAP don’t hide their attacks. If they have done it, they would have owned up. We are yet to know their identity and our security people are still on their trail.”

Governor Akeredolu, who said the attack was a crime against humanity, stressed that the Southwest region has been a peace haven before the horrific attack.

He said despite the attack on the psyche of the people, the people of the state are indomitable and ready to fight insecurity.

Governor Akeredolu disclosed that government is determined to help the Victims of the attack, particularly those who lost their loved ones and those on admission in the hospital.

He commended the international community for their prompt reactions on the killings in Owo, saying it was unprecedented