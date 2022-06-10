Breaking News

NASFAT wants quality leaders elected in 2023

 

As Nigeria prepares for another round of general election, an Islamic organization, NASFAT, is asking Nigerians to be mindful of those to push forward as leaders.

Speaking with news men ahead of the Organization’s youth national conference holding in Ilorin, the NASFAT youth secretary, Mr Kabir Raji also advised youths to rise to be part of the ongoing political process.

He also advised young people to understand the proper leadership model to follow in order to have a positive social impact.

Speaking in line with the theme of the conference, Mr Raji said a leader must be well acquainted and be prepared for the responsibilities of the position.

