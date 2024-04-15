Nasru-Lahi-l-Fatih Society, NASFAT is preparing to host a significant event aimed at enhancing the capabilities of its Public Relations Secretaries (PRS) within Lagos Zone 1. Scheduled to hold from April 19 to April 21, 2024, the 3-day Media Retreat themed “Revitalising Public Relations for Allah” promises to be a transformative experience for attendees.

The Zonal Public Relations Secretary for Lagos Zone 1, ZPRS, Hajia Fausiat Salako-Sanni, highlighted the retreat’s purpose, emphasizing its role in equipping PRS with essential skills to excel in their executive roles within NASFAT and beyond. The event will feature esteemed media and public relations experts who will serve as facilitators, providing invaluable insights and training.

According to the Zonal Chairman, Alh. Engr. Mustapha Alabi, “this indeed is a welcome programme and a laudable one especially for our image-maker, this will further empower the portfolio holders in discharging their duties professionally for the good of Islam through NASFAT. There’s need to have our PRS equipped so as to always be there to clear the air whenever such situation arises and it’s when are professionally, ethically and religiously equipped with the right tools that this can be achieved, so it’s an encouraging from the Zonal Public Relations office.”

Chairing the planning committee, Alhaji Shamsideen ‘Ajimomuya’ Oseni expressed his confidence in the retreat’s design, which reflects and aligns with NASFAT’s commitment to excellence, good leadership/governance, empowerment, agent of positive change and Daw’ah. The programmes outlined for the retreat are poised to set a new standard for NASFAT events, aligning with the vision of the society’s National thrust policy, LEAD, under the stewardship of the NASFAT President, Alhaji Ayodeji AbdulWahid AbdulRauf.

With its focus on professional development and effective communication, the NASFAT Media Retreat is expected to empower PRS to make meaningful contributions within NASFAT and further strengthen the organization’s outreach and impact on the larger society.