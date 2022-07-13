Police arrest escaped Kuje Custodial Centre inmate in Ogun

An inmate of Kuje Correctional Centre, who escaped after an attack on the prison by bandits on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, has been re-arrested by operatives in Ogun State Police Command.

The escapee, identified as Yakubu AbdulMumuni, aged 28, was arrested on Monday, July 11.

Advertisement

Confirming this in a statement on Wednesday, July 13, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that AbdulMumuni was arrested after the information received by policemen at Sango Ota Division that the convict was sighted somewhere around Sango Ota.

“Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer Sango Ota Division, SP Saleh Dahiru, quickly moblised his men and moved to the area where the convict was apprehended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He confessed to the Police that he escaped from Kuje Correctional Center on the 5th of July 2022, when the Center was attacked by bandits. He stated further that he was convicted by Kogi State High Court for offence of conspiracy and culpable homicide and sent to Kuje Correctional Centre,” the PPRO disclosed.

DSP Oyeyemi said that the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to facilitate the transfer of the convict to Correctional Centre with immediate effect.

Advertisement

The Kuje Custodial Centre had come under attack by unknown persons with Explosives and Heavy Gunfire on Tuesday the 5th of July.

In the aftermath of the attack the over 900 inmates both convicted and awaiting trials escaped including 64 High profile members of the Boko Haram Terror Group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The authorities of the Nigerian Corrections Service had disclosed that 443 of the escaped inmates voluntarily returned while some Others have been arrested.

One of the High Profile Boko Haram inmates who escaped Suleiman Sidi was arrested in Abuja on Monday in possesion of Cannabis at a popular Bus Station in Area 1 Abuja where he was preparing to go to Maiduguri the Borno State capitl.

Advertisement

Advertisement