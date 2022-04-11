One Inmate Dies in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre Riot

Reports has it that at least one inmate has died and others injured during a free-for-all that reportedly broke out at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Centre, Juliet Ofoni, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday.

She confirmed that the riot occurred at the old Port Harcourt township correctional Centre.

She explained that the death of an inmate in a clash with his colleague on Monday morning led to the riot.

She said the aggrieved friends of the deceased inmate staged a protest and attempted a reprisal but the situation was quickly brought under control by the authorities.

Ofoni, however, said some inmates capitalised on the situation and attempted a jailbreak by scaling the fence but were shot at by security operatives outside the Correctional Centre.

He said though most of them sustained bullet wounds, no life was lost in the attempt to stop the jailbreak.

She said: “The incident happened when the inmates were having some differences. So in the process, one of them died in the course of the fight, which led to the inmates protesting that their person had died.