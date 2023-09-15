The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf has terminated the appointment of the Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning, Adamu Aliyu and Special Adviser on Youths and Sports, Yusuf Imam over unguarded statements against the governorship election petition tribunal judges.

The state Commissioner for Information, Halilu Dantiye announced the sack during a joint press conference in the state.

The government dissociates itself from the unguarded statements by the political appointees following a special prayer organised by the Kwankwasiyya movement ahead of the governorship election petition tribunal judgment day.

The Kano State Government has also directed that, henceforth, no official of government should speak on any matter outside the purview of their MDAs without express clearance and permission.