A former commissioner for information in Ondo state, Donald Ojogo has been declared winner of Ilaje/ Ese Odo federal constituency election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Ojogo who is of the All Progressives Congress polled 26,306 votes to beat the incumbent, Kolade Akinjo of the People’s Democratic Party who polled 22,390.

Speaking shortly after he was declared winner by INEC, Ojogo urged his co-contestants to be part of our ‘DEVELOPMENT AGENDA’.

He appreciated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the people for their support.

He said, “I appreciate the electorate for this LANDMARK choice. They have spoken in a voice that MUST not be taken for granted.

” I owe all a huge gratitude even as I am indebted in appreciation to our Leader, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON and his Deputy, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“I cannot but thank the Leadership of the APC at all levels for this rare opportunity given to me.

“I specifically thank our very revered Leader, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN who personally led my campaign tours to all nooks and crannies in the Federal Constituency. Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube, the Belouwei of Arogbo-Ijaw Kingdom deserves a special place in the train of gratitude. He remains an enigma of all times”.

The Director-General of the Federal Constituency, Hon Oyebo Aladetan and his teams in both Ilaje and Ese-Odo were exceptionally wonderful and clinical in their delivery. I doff my cap and bow in appreciation”.

