Labour Party Candidate Okey Ezea has emerged winner of the Senatorial election in Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

Mr Ezea defeated the incumbent Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to clinch the seat.

Governor Ugwuanyi scored 46,948 votes while Mr Ezea polled 104,492 to emerge winner of the election.

The result of the election was announced by the returning officer, Prof. Chukwuemeka Ubaka early Monday morning.

APC Candidate, Eze Simon came third with 6, 816 votes.