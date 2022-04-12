Ondo Information Commissioner, Donald Ojogo Resigns

Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Donald Ojogo has resigned.

His resignation takes effect from Thursday, April 14, 2022

He appreciated Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi ,SAN, for the support so far while assuring that their journey of political bonding has just begun.

It was gathered that his resignation came amidst growing support for his aspiration to contest as Member , House of Representatives (Ilaj/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency).

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had ordered Political and Public office holders, who are desirous of contesting or participating as delegates in the 2023 electioneering process, to resign from office within 48 Hours