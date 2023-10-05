Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Mathew Abo, who was abducted at his residence in Zaki-Biam on Sunday, September 24th 2023, regained his freedom early today.

A source disclosed that his abductors released him in the early hours of Thursday and he has already reunited with his family.

The sources which did not state whether the N60 million or any money demanded as ransom was paid or not said the Commissioner returned in good health

He spent 10 days in captivity before freedom came his way.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia who condemned the abduction had earlier directed the security agencies to ensure the release of the commissioner.

It could be recalled that gunmen came on four motorcycles, ordered everyone in the house, including the commissioner’s wife and children to lie face down and took him away to an unknown destination on one of the motorcycles.

The abduction took place after 8pm on Sunday, 24th September, 2023.

Mr Abo was sworn in as a member of the Benue State Executive Council on August 29th, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Benue state Governor has confirmed the release of Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo, with no ransom paid.

Tersoo Kula, his Chief Press Secretary, confirmed in a statement that the commissioner had been reunited with his family in Sankera, Ukum Local Government, where he was abducted.

Mister Kula adds that his release was the result of heavy pressure on the criminals from security personnel acting on Governor Hyacinth Alia’s directives, who had previously given marching orders to them to ensure Mr. Abo’s release.

According to the Chief Press Secretary, the former Chairman of Ukum Local Government Area, Washima Erukaa and his cousin, discreetly went to negotiate with the kidnappers and was also kidnapped.

Governor Alia who welcomed back the Commissioner, has warned criminals operating within the state to leave for good, insisting that they will not be tolerated in any form.

The Governor appreciates the security operatives for their efforts, charging them to continue their actions in order to get the remaining captives released.