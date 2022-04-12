Perpetrators of Plateau Killings will not escape Justice – President Buhari

As full details emerge on the scale of the brutal terrorist attacks in Kanam and Wase communities in Plateau State, President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killings as heinous, saying that the perpetrators should not be allowed to escape justice.

“They should not be spared or forgiven,” directed the President.

He ordered law enforcement agencies to work strenuously with the government of the state, to bring the situation under control and take steps to bring the culprits to justice quickly.

President Buhari expressed condolences over the terrorist incident, saying that as a matter of priority, peace must return at all costs to the state and the entire country.

“I urge all our citizens, the people of Plateau State in particular to expose the perpetrators of such incidents, their sponsors and those who encourage such criminals who carry out these dastardly acts of murder, so that the law will take its course. They must not be forgiven,” the President said.