Kaduna State Police authorities have promised to arrest all those behind Saturday night’s attack on Ungwan Wakili community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area.

So far, the death toll from the attack has risen to 17, including women and little children.

Muhammad Jalige, the Kaduna Police spokesman in a statement on Sunday explained that the timely intervention of a security team prevented the gunmen from causing more harm.

Advertisement

The attack according to some security experts is not unconnected with farmer-herder conflicts which has existed in the region for more than a decade.

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Ungwan Juju, Mabuhu, Ungwan Wakili and Zangon Urban to forestall the escalation of violence and to allow security operatives restore peace in the area.

Advertisement

IDPS CRY OUT OVER HARDSHIPS CAUSED BY CASHLESS POLICY

Internally displaced persons in Ichuwa/ Tas Yande IDP Camp in Benue state are lamenting the economic hardships they face due to the naira redesign policy.

They made their voices heard during the distribution of food items by the Emmanuel Agida foundation.

Advertisement

Benue State hosts over 2 million displaced persons spread across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The State Governor has repeatedly raised concerns over their neglect by the federal government, while praising supporting agencies and NGOs who have come to their rescue.

The IDPs now find themselves in even greater hardship due to the cashless policy introduced by the Buhari government .

Advertisement

The IDPs are urging political parties and the electoral umpire, INEC, not to disenfranchise displaced persons but allow them participate in the Governorship and house of assemblies election

On the other hand, The Young Progressives Party in Benue State has adopted the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Titus Uba as its candidate for the Governorship polls.

It’s expected that both political parties and the electoral umpire will ensure all classes of voters are allowed to exercise their right to vote.

Advertisement

HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE – UN OCHA TO SUPPORT SURVIVORS OF CONFLICT

1.3 billion dollars is what Nigeria needs to provide critical life saving assistance to over 6 million people suffering from the devastating impact of the 13 year conflict in the north east region.

Advertisement

This is coming from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs UN-OCHA.

It’s a protracted conflict, resulting in widespread of displacement and food insecurity.

This is Bama, about 72 kilometers away from maiduguri, capital of Borno state.

Advertisement

Thousands of IDPs are taking refuge here.

Women and children are the most vulnerable.

At this stabilization Centre, 80% of patients are malnourished children.

Advertisement

The United Nations Office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs say, it is working hard to bring succor to survivors of the 13 year conflict.

With effective emergency response by humanitarian agencies, victims of insurgency would have a cause to smile and start up life again.

Advertisement

FAKE CURRENCY TRAFFICKING – NSCDC ARRESTS 11 SUSPECTS.

Efforts by the federal government to tackle trafficking offake currency and other acts of criminality in the country are yielding positive results.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Plateau State Command has paraded eleven suspects, arrested with one million, two hundred, and fifty-five thousand fake Naira notes and six hundred and forty-five thousand fake dollar bills.

Advertisement

The latest suspects were arrested by operatives of the NSCDC in Gombe, Plateau, and Nasarawa States, respectively.

They were arrested with four hundred and seventy thousand old Naira notes of one thousand, four hundred and twelve thousand Naira, and 300 and 70,000 Naira of fake, newly redesigned one thousand, five hundred Naira notes totaling one million, two hundred and fifty two thousand Naira.

Also in their possession were six hundred and forty-five thousand fake one hundred dollar bills.

Advertisement

The suspects were traced by the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Special Intelligence Squad, with support from officers and men of the Plateau State Command of the Corps.

Also paraded were two suspected vandals who were arrested in the Ganawuri area of the Riyom Council area of the state.