Gunmen have reportedly killed at least 17 residents of Unguwar Wakili community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attackers had invaded the community on Saturday night.

Women and little children are said to be among the dead.

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Ungwan Juju, Mabuhu, Ungwan Wakili and Zangon Urban to allow security operatives restore peace in the area.

TVC News also gathered that security operatives have been deployed to the areas in a bid to restore peace.

Spokesperson of the Police Command in Kaduna state, Muhammad Jalige in a statement on Sunday said the timely intervention of a security team prevented the gunmen from causing more harm.

Some security experts say this latest attack is not unconnected with farmer-herder conflicts which have existed in the region for more than a decade.

In a statement, local government authorities revealed that a 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Ungwan Juju, Mabuhu, Ungwan Wakili and Zangon Urban with immediate effect.

NIS HANDS OVER 11 LIBYA-BOUND HUMAN TRAFFICKING VICTIMS

The Nigeria Immigration Service has handed over 11 Libya-bound Human Trafficking victims to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, in Sokoto.

In a statement, spokesman for the service, Tony Akuneme, said

the 11 victims who were all women, were apprehended in Niger Republic on their way to Libya.

They were repatriated back to Nigeria by the Niger Republic Police and handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service at the Illela Border Command.

He added that the young women are from different parts of the country and of ages ranging from 19 to 37