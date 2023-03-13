Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has been commended for the decision to attend to the Akute Alagbole and Denro-Ishashi road all in Ifo Local Government area of Ogun State.

Discussants and Guests on The Sunday Edition of Journalists Hangout on TVC News made the commendation while commenting on the State of the road.

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju who led the discussion said the roads which both lead to the Ojodu Local Council Development area of Lagos State and is a major connection for thousands of people who reside in Ogun State but work in Lagos.

The roads according to him are also major enablers of commerce, Business and Trade between the two States.

He asked why it took the Ogun State Government so long to decide to do the road now with even the contractor on site seemingly working faster than accustomed to by Nigerians.

For his part, Chris Kehinde Nwandu, Editor-In-Chief of CKN News said the question now should not be why it took so long but the fact it is being done and should be completed.

Going down memory lane, Mr Nwandu, told the anchor Ayodele Ozugbakun and Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, that during the tenure of former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, several promises were made on the construction of the road without fulfilment to which anchor Ayodele Ozugbakun replied in Yoruba like the former Governor always responds to enquiries on the road ‘Gbogbo E lama Se” meaning we will do it all.

He expressed his happiness that the road is now being attended to with several journalists and Thousands of residents now heaving a sigh of relief as against the former situation with people abandoning their houses due to the condition of the road especially during raining season.

He described the situation has been nothing short of desperation for residents who have had to endure the terrible condition before now after 9 years of the Amosun administration demolishing hundreds of houses and Other structures to pave way for the road construction without finishing the Job.

Responding further, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju added that the road will be asphalted without touching the bridge which he described as a waste of money.

He said the residents of the area are very happy with the development and its a sign that things are getting better.

Anchor Ayodele Ozugbakun and Babajide Kolade-Otitoju said this will become the norm with it being increasingly difficult and close to impossible to fix or alter the will of the people in the selection of their leaders.

They however asked that the Ogun State Government do its best to complete the road despite the glaring paucity of funds asking that the roads be prioritised so that they can be brought to a logical conclusion by completing construction.

They asked that the State also another look at the Sango-Ota road which is in a very bad condition.

They called on the Federal Government to allow the State Government fix the road so that residents can have some relief.

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju said the Federal Government has issues with States fixing roads due to the allegedly inflated costs on the roads by the States.

