Over 500 Tricycle operators took a tour of projects under construction and completed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

The KEKE operators self sponsored investigation of 17 road projects in Awka South Council Area alone, includes the popular Nnamdi Azikiwe Avenue , passing through the Eke Awka main market.

The rest are roads connecting Umuogbu, village square, Umubele, Umuike, Umuanaga which terminates at Nibo road linking Awka South 2 State Constituency.

Speaking to journalists in Awka, the KEKE operators explain that the investigation was propelled by an act to ascertain if the new tax regime introduced by the Governor, and proceed from it are put into proper use.