Kaduna tricycle operators lament multiple levies by unions

Commercial tricycle (Keke) operators in Kaduna have lamented the multiple levies being meted out to them by several-supported transport unions in the state.

The operators made their grievances known while speaking with some journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday.

They complained that unions numbering more than five, demanded daily taxes from them, a trend that made their operation rather challenging.

One of the tricycle operators said he pays at least N2,500 because there are several unions at different locations within the metropolis.

The tricycle operators appealed to the state government to dissolve existing unions as soon as possible in order to form a single regulatory union for tricycle operators in the state.

However, a top staff member of the Kaduna State Body of International Revenue, who requested anonymity, said that the board was in charge of taxing on car registration, including particulars.

“There is also N100 daily levy the operators pay, aside this, every other unions collecting levies are operating on their own.” he noted.