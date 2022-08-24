ICPC, POS vendors set to curb fraudulent transactions

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is planning to crack down on fraudulent transactions conducted at Point Of Service (POS) operations.

The Commission expressed its readiness to help curb fraudulent transactions faced by Point of Sales (POS) vendors and users within the country.

This was made known by the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), through Director, Systems Study and Review Department (SSRD) Mr. Abbia Udofia, when members of the Association of Point of Sales (POS) Users in Nigeria (APOSUN) paid an advocacy visit to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Prof Bolaji commended APOSUN for creating jobs for the youth through the POS business.

He also urged them to organise periodic programmes that would ensure that operators are upright and encouraged to report suspicious transactions.

Prof. Bolaji further advised the association to put in more effort on sensitising members of the public about their activities.

This development is in response to the earlier call made by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of APOSUN, Barrister Ibrahim Abdullahi, seeking for the collaboration of ICPC.

The main aim of the collaboration is to minimise fraudulent activities and suspicious transactions at POS centres in Nigeria, as well as draw from ICPC’s wealth of experience in fighting corruption.

Abdullahi stressed that the association was willing to provide relevant information to ICPC on new techniques and methods of corrupt practices through POS transactions as well as report intended fraud and the perpetrators.

He said the association was determined to ensure a safe environment for POS transactions for users and operators in these challenging times.

Deputy Director, SSRD, Mr. Clement Obaniyi, who also spoke during the visit, urged the association to update their database.

According to him, this is to ensure that all operators were registered so as to make fraudulent transactions traceable.

He added that it is also advisable that they extend their collaborations to relevant financial institutions.

This he said would help them rid their operations of fraudulent acts.