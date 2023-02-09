The Federal Government has directed oil marketers to accept the use of Point of Sale machines and bank transfers as means of payment at various fuel outlets.

To enforce this, the federal government on Thursday commenced the deployment of security agencies to filling stations across the country.

It said the move became vital following reports that some filling stations were rejecting POS machines and bank transfers from customers despite the severe cash crunch currently nationwide.

Advertisement

The government disclosed this through its Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, in a statement issued in Abuja by the agency’s General Manager, Corporate Communications and Stakeholders Management, Kimchi Apollo.

The statement read in part, “It has come to the attention of the NMDPRA that some retail outlets are not accepting the use of Point of Sale machines at their filling stations due to the recent cash crunch brought about by the new naira design.

“The authority frowns at this recent behaviour which is causing untold hardship for Nigerians at a time when all hands should be on deck to assist the government in the transition to the new naira.

Advertisement

“All retail outlets are directed to ensure the free use of POS and bank transfer for the sale of petroleum products to alleviate the suffering of customers at this critical time,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement