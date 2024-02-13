Hundreds of youths who are tricycle operators have staged a protest in Damaturu to expressed their displeasure over alleged extortion and harrasement by officials of Yobe Road Transport Agency, code name: (YOROTA)

Residents of Damaturu woke up to a protests by tricycle operators.

The demonstration left many commuters stranded, while some had to trek long distance to their places of work.

The protesters who split themselves into groups at different locations in Damaturu, chanted warsong to express their anger.

Some of them told TVC NEws that the officials constantly harass them even when they have done nothing wrong.

The protesters later trekked to the Government house to draw the attention of the government. But on getting close to the government house, this happened.

The riders alleged that some of their members are being detained by officials of YOROTA officials.

As at the time of filling this report, no official statement has been released by the state government on the development.