Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, arrives at FCT high court Maitama.

Mr Mustapha will be appearing as the prosecution’s Witness to testify in his involvement in the $6.2 million alleged fraud case against the former Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele.

Boss Mustapha takes the stand and says he knows nothing about the transaction up till the time he left office.

Having served for 5 years and 7 months, the document didn’t emanate from the office of the president.

In all the correspondences he ever received from former president Muhammadu Buhari, he never concluded with ” Please accept with my highest regard”.

The Nigerian Government has no business with the payment of Foreign Election observers.

Under cross examination the former SGF noted that the business of election observers is that of INEC and the federal government has no business with such.

During his time in office he had 6 permanent secretaries and never has he sent any one of them to the CBN to receive money.