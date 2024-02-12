The Kaduna state Governor, Uba Sani has ordered an immediate halt to levy collection at Kaduna State University.

This move comes as a response to the violation of the State Government’s fee reduction policy and addresses economic challenges post-petroleum subsidy removal.

The order was contained is statement released Monday, by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mohammed Lawal Shehu.

In a commitment to the people’s well-being, the Kaduna State Government has vowed to continue implementing impactful policies and projects to alleviate the suffering of the poor, underserved, and vulnerable.

Furthermore, he has promised to ensure unfettered access to free and high-quality education for every citizen, spanning from primary to tertiary levels.