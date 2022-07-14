Ondo commissioner, Yetunde Adeyanju resigns after Cabinet reshuffle

A serving commissioner in Ondo state, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju has resigned her appointment from Governor Rotimi’s cabinet.

Mrs Adeyanju who was on Wednesday redeployed from the ministry of Water and sanitation to the ministry of physical Planning and Urban Development tendered her resignation letter shortly after Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu announced a minor reshuffle in the cabinet.

In a copy of the letter, Mrs Adeyanju appreciated Governor Akeredolu for the opportunity to serve the people of Ondo state.

Two new commissioners were also assigned portfolios. They are Akinwumi Sowore and Jacob Ologbese.

Mr Sowore was assigned to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs while Mr Ologbese is to oversee the Ministry of Regional Integration and Diaspora.

The two other commissioners affected by the cabinet reshuffle are; Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, the former Commissioner for Regional Integration and Diaspora who was redeployed to the Ministry of Information and Orientation while the former Commissioner for Physical and Urban Development, Fatai Aburumaku, was redeployed to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

