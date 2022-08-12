Governor Bello effects minor cabinet reshuffle

Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello has carried out a minor reshuffle of his cabinet.

Advertisement

Governor Sani Bello in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel-Berge explained that the cabinet reshuffle is part of his administration’s efforts to achieving it set out objectives and to ensuring good governance.

He said Ministry of Works and Infrastructure is now to be headed by Muhammad Sani Lafiya, while Mamman Musa moves to Youth and Sports Ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Governor reiterated that minor cabinet reshuffle will continue till the end of the present administration.

Mamman Musa was the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure while Muhammad Sani Lafiya was the Commissioner for Youth and Sports.